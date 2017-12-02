National Politics

55-foot wooden sculpture planned for Maquoketa green space

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:52 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MAQUOKETA, Iowa

A 55-foot wooden sculpture is planned for a green space in the eastern Iowa city of Maquoketa.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Maquoketa City Council members voted 6-1 last month in favor of the $27,500 project, which was designed by 2007 Maquoketa High School graduate Daniel Caven. Council Member Cory Simonson opposed the proposal.

The project will be paid through donations and grants, including funding from the Jackson County Community Foundation and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The sculpture, called "Gables," is part of a larger project that includes 15 communities in Iowa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Gables" is expected to be completed in the spring or summer 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video