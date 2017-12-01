National Politics

Former Colorado police chief pleads guilty to weapons theft

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:06 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LEADVILLE, Colo.

A former police chief in a small Colorado town has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing weapons from his department and its evidence room and then selling them to pawn shops.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Robert Leake pleaded guilty Friday to charges of theft and providing false information to a pawnbroker.

Leake was accused of taking weapons from the city of Leadville, where he was chief from 2009 until he resigned in 2015.

John Bryan, spokesman for Lake County District Attorney Bruce Brown, says Leake faces up to four years in prison at his sentencing in February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bryan says Leake was also accused of taking a city-issued check for more than $2,200 for ammunition and depositing it in his own account.

Prosecutors began investigating in 2016 after other city officials noticed irregularities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video