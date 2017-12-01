In this image provided courtesy of KTVU-TV is a San Francisco police patrol car with a shattered front passenger window and blood splattered on a side door at a shooting scene Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in San Francisco. San Francisco police are investigating the officer-involved shooting in the city's Bayview neighborhood.
San Francisco police investigate shooting involving officers

December 01, 2017 03:46 PM

San Francisco police say they are investigating an incident in which at least one officer fired their weapon in the city's Bayview neighborhood.

Television images from the scene show a patrol car with a shattered front passenger-side window and blood splattered on a side door.

Local media reported that officers swarmed the area Friday and detained three people.

Police did not immediately release information about the shooting and said they will hold a news conference near the shooting scene.

