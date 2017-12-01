National Politics

More than a dozen western governors meeting in Arizona

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:26 PM

PHOENIX

Governors from across the western U.S. are gathering in Phoenix for their winter meeting.

The 13 governors attending the meeting Friday and Saturday will hear presentations from the U.S. secretaries of labor and transportation and from the head of the U.S. Forest Service. They'll also participate in round table discussions on disaster preparedness and self-driving cars.

The group includes Republicans and Democrats. They are also working on a series of policy resolutions to be adopted by the governors.

Attending are the governor of Arizona, South Dakota, Hawaii, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and two Pacific territories.

