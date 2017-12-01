National Politics

North Carolina man sentenced to prison for Medicaid fraud

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:54 AM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for Medicaid fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday that 47-year-old Joseph Frank Korzelius of Tryon pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud.

Court documents say Korzelius owned and operated a counseling service and was also a school guidance counselor at Tryon Elementary School.

According to court records, Korzelius identified students and their siblings and used their information to access personal information to create and submit billings for individual psychotherapy services. Prosecutors say no such services were provided.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A judge also ordered Korzelius to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $436,229 in restitution to the administrator of Medicaid funds in western North Carolina.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video