North Carolina man sentenced to prison for Medicaid fraud

Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for Medicaid fraud.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday that 47-year-old Joseph Frank Korzelius of Tryon pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud.
Court documents say Korzelius owned and operated a counseling service and was also a school guidance counselor at Tryon Elementary School.
According to court records, Korzelius identified students and their siblings and used their information to access personal information to create and submit billings for individual psychotherapy services. Prosecutors say no such services were provided.
A judge also ordered Korzelius to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $436,229 in restitution to the administrator of Medicaid funds in western North Carolina.
