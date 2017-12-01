South Carolina deputy kills suspect in domestic disturbance

Authorities say a South Carolina sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call.
York County sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said in a news release that the shooting happened about 4 a.m. Friday northeast of York. Authorities told news outlets the officer wasn't hurt.
The names of those involved haven't been released. State Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson said the victim was white, as is the officer.
Faris did not respond to telephone and email requests for more information.
York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.
