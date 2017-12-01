National Politics

Firefighter says deputy used stun gun on him as revenge

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:38 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

A volunteer firefighter is suing a sheriff's deputy who he says was motivated by a personal rift when he shocked him with a stun gun.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports McDowell County volunteer firefighter James A. Johnson filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the McDowell County Sheriff's Department and Deputy Ron Blevins, saying his due process and civil rights were violated.

Johnson said Blevins confronted him at his house in February 2015 for writing an unfavorable report about a crash to which they both responded. In April 2016, the lawsuit says Blevins stunned Johnson after they argued at the scene of another crash, and then obtained a warrant for Johnson's arrest.

Johnson was hospitalized and took a plea deal. He's seeking damages for pain and suffering, permanent injuries, lost wages and humiliation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video