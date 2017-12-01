National Politics

Sheriff fires daughter, son-in-law over alleged drug use

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

A Tennessee sheriff who discovered his daughter and son-in-law's alleged use of illegal drugs has fired them.

The Johnson City Press reports Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal fired Shelly Graybeal and Scott Johnson on Nov. 20. The sheriff's chief operations officer, Leighta Laitinen, says communications between the couple revealed they had been using meth and other narcotics.

Johnson had worked as a detention officer since 2001 and Shelly Graybeal was hired as a timekeeper in 2004. She calculated the amount of time county inmates had served.

Laitinen says the department is checking all county inmates' time served to ensure no one was released early or served more time than they were sentenced.

Shelly Graybeal was cited for two counts of simple possession during a traffic stop Nov. 22.

