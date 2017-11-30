Josh Corney and about two dozen supporters stand for the playing of Taps for the last time at Corney's 49 Glen Ave. home in Glen Rock, Thursday Nov. 30, 2017. Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a 57-second recording from his home just before 8 p.m. nightly for about two years now.
Josh Corney and about two dozen supporters stand for the playing of Taps for the last time at Corney's 49 Glen Ave. home in Glen Rock, Thursday Nov. 30, 2017. Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a 57-second recording from his home just before 8 p.m. nightly for about two years now. York Dispatch via AP John A. Pavoncello
Josh Corney and about two dozen supporters stand for the playing of Taps for the last time at Corney's 49 Glen Ave. home in Glen Rock, Thursday Nov. 30, 2017. Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a 57-second recording from his home just before 8 p.m. nightly for about two years now. York Dispatch via AP John A. Pavoncello

National Politics

The Latest: Man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps ends

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:57 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GLEN ROCK, Pa.

The Latest on the ending of a Pennsylvania man's loudspeaker broadcast of 'Taps' (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors has played the recording for the last time.

Joshua Corney and about two dozen supporters stood for the playing of the taps Thursday night outside Corney's Glen Rock home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, had been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial.

Corney previously planned to wait to lower the volume until the speakers were set up, but moved it sooner after receiving trash talk on social media.

___

6:55 a.m.

A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors says the recording will play for the last time this week.

Joshua Corney is inviting the public to his Glen Rock home to listen to the recording Thursday night over cookies and hot chocolate. He says he will turn down the recording for his personal use starting Friday.

Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial.

Corney says Thursday's event will start around 8 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video