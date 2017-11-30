National Politics

Senate leaders say sex complaints should remain secret

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:23 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the state Senate say sexual harassment complaints in their chamber should remain secret.

The Assembly and Senate chief clerks this week denied the Wisconsin State Journal's request for complaints their offices have received over the last decade, saying releasing them would discourage reporting.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday that he and Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling are updating the Senate's sexual harassment policy and complaints should remain confidential as they discuss those changes.

Shilling issued a statement saying victims should get to decide whether to share their experiences.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said during a news conference Tuesday that complaints in their chamber should remain confidential out of privacy concerns.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video