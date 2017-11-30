Democrat criticizes Sessions' non-answer on talks with Trump

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. Roger Stone says a New York radio host "merely confirmed" to him last year that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had emails he planned to release about Hillary Clinton. Stone tells the Associated Press Thursday that radio host and activist Randy Credico told him about Assange's promise to release emails about Clinton. Stone had initially declined to identify his source. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo