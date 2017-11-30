National Politics

November 30, 2017 2:51 AM

Life for Florida man who shot officer while child was in car

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A 21-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting an undercover Florida officer who was taking his child to school.

Authorities say Kevin Rojas was fleeing a fight with his girlfriend in 2016 when the officer spotted him driving erratically and tried to pull him over. The then 19-year-old fired at the officer's car, hitting him three times. The officer's son was not struck. The officer is not being named to protect his undercover status.

The officer returned fire. Rojas fled, stole a truck and barricaded himself inside his home.

A jury found him guilty in October on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto and fleeing.

The Florida Times-Union reports the officer testified at Wednesday's sentencing, calling Rojas a coward.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Protesters and supporters sound off before Trump speech in St. Charles 1:24

Protesters and supporters sound off before Trump speech in St. Charles

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up' 2:00

Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up'

The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 1:12

The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

A variety of voices heard at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport 2:36

A variety of voices heard at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport

86-year-old carjacking victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 2:11

Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' 7:05

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy'

Kansans perform postmortem on Brownback tax 'experiment' 3:36

Kansans perform postmortem on Brownback tax 'experiment'

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

View more video

National Politics