Flap over botched ACT test leads Tennessee to consider SAT

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:32 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A disagreement over ACT scores withheld from students at a Tennessee high school could lead to the state to consider moving to a rival assessment test.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and state Senate Speaker Randy McNally were among officials who met with ACT officials Tuesday in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade them to validate the scores of 409 Bearden High School students who took the test last month.

Those tests were deemed to have been "mis-administered" because students were given the Oct. 3 version of ACT when they took their assessments on Oct. 17.

Burchett tells WBIR-TV that McNally "made it clear" that the state could instead decide to go with the rival SAT, the assessment test owned by the nonprofit College Board.

