AG files lawsuit against "Cops for Kids," calls it a sham

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 01:10 AM

CLEVELAND

The Ohio attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a charity that claims to help children who are victims of crimes, calling it a "sham."

Attorney General Mike DeWine claims in his lawsuit filed Wednesday that of the $4.2 million Ohio Cops for Kids collected between 2005 and 2015, only 2 percent went to charitable donations.

DeWine says most of the money went to a telemarketing firm that contacted people for donations.

Cops for Kids was founded in 2004 by former North Kingsville Police Chief Charles Hitzel and Thomas Duffy. It is not affiliated with local police agencies.

DeWine says his office is seeking to ban the charity from soliciting donations. They also want to prevent Hitzel and Duffy from running another charity.

Neither have responded to requests for comment.

