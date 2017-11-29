National Politics

Plea hearing set for man accused of cyberstalking sheriff

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:13 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A judge has scheduled a hearing for a guilty plea in the case of a man charged with harassing a county sheriff in Ohio for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.

A criminal affidavit filed earlier this year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin wasn't identified in the affidavit but confirmed in a statement that he was that officer and has been subject to harassment ever since.

Federal Magistrate Judge Norah McCann King on Wednesday set Young's plea to a charge of cyberstalking for Dec. 8.

A message seeking comment was left with Young's attorney.

