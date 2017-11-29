National Politics

Survey: Heating oil prices up 9 percent since October

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:11 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

The Governor's Energy Office says heating oil prices are starting to rise in Maine.

A statewide survey this week put the average price at $2.44 per gallon, an increase of 9 percent since the heating season begin in October.

The increase comes on the heels of spikes following Hurricane Harvey in late August, which affected more than a third of the nation's refining capacity.

The survey found that the highest price for heating oil was $2.54, recorded in northern Maine, while the lowest was $2.42 in southwest, central and western Maine. The average statewide price of kerosene was $3.05, and propane was $2.73.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video