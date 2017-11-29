James O'Keefe, of Project Veritas, speaks at on the Southern Methodist University campus in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
National Politics

Project Veritas head mocks Washington Post handling of hoax

By EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:48 PM

DALLAS

The founder of a conservative nonprofit caught attempting to entice The Washington Post to report a false sex assault allegation against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore mocked the newspaper's exposure of the hoax..

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe spoke Wednesday on the Southern Methodist University campus in University Park, Texas, sponsored by the conservative Young Students for Freedom. Answering reporters' questions after the speech, O'Keefe was dismissive of the significance of a Post story chronicling the attempted hoax.

"I don't have an opinion on it honestly. I can't speak intelligently about it. The Washington Post seems to want a Nobel Prize for vetting a source correctly. Our work is sort of changing human nature and making people cautious," he said.

Asked if having someone pose as a fake sex assault victim might be insulting to actual sex assault victims, O'Keefe said: "I have no comment on that, I'd like to move onto the next question please." When pressed for an answer, members of the audience shouted down the reporter.

Project Veritas has used disguises and hidden cameras to uncover supposed liberal bias among journalists. In a story Monday, The Post described how a woman affiliated with the group told Post reporters Moore had impregnated her at age 15 and she had an abortion — all of which is false.

