Bill OK'd to ban ousted lawmakers from running to fill seats

November 29, 2017

LANSING, Mich.

The Michigan Legislature has voted to prohibit a lawmaker who resigns or who has been expelled from office from running in the special election to fill the seat.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 35-3 vote Wednesday after winning House approval earlier this year.

It is a response to former Reps. Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat running in special elections to finish the remainder of their terms in 2015. He had resigned and she had been expelled after being accused of misusing state resources to try to cover up their extramarital affair.

They lost the special elections.

Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign the legislation when it reaches his desk.

