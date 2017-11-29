National Politics

Ex-Planned Parenthood group worker sues over medical leave

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:23 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

A former employee with a Planned Parenthood advocacy group is suing the organization, alleging that she was denied family medical leave after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The Indianapolis Star reports Angela Brown's federal lawsuit was filed Monday in Indianapolis against Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky. The group is the advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

Brown contends the advocacy group "intentionally and willfully discriminated against" her after her cancer diagnosis last year. That allegedly included rejecting her requests for family leave for biopsies she needed every three months.

Brown was fired this year. She's seeking lost wages, punitive damages and reinstatement to her position, or front pay instead.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky spokeswoman Ali Slocum says she cannot comment on pending litigation.

