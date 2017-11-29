Lawmaker, brother-in-law met rough ocean before drowning

National Politics

RAPID CITY, S.D.

Authorities say a South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law encountered high tides and rough seas before they drowned in a kayaking accident last week off an island in the South Pacific.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Cook Islands police say 68-year-old Rep. Craig Tieszen and his brother-in-law, 61-year-old Brent Moline, were paddling kayaks at a reef Nov. 22 when both ran into difficulty toward its ocean side.

Authorities say the police were notified by a hotel that their guests were kayaking and had capsized.

Officials say Tieszen was found and brought to shore, while a police search-and-rescue boat found Moline and took him to a nearby harbor. Both were pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

The men were attending a family wedding in the Cook Islands.

