Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting set for Monday in Frankfort

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:54 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's Republican governor is inviting people to attend the annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday on the front steps of the state Capitol in Frankfort. The Frankfort School of Ballet, the Frankfort Christian Academy Middle School choir and bell ringers and the Shelby County High School choir and the Westport Middle School electric orchestra are scheduled to perform.

The governor's office says Gov. Matt Bevin and his family will attend. They encouraged people to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Frankfort shelters for men and women.

After the ceremony, the Governor's Mansion will open to the public for children to visit with Santa Claus. The event is scheduled to last until 8 p.m., rain or shine. The governor's office said it will live stream the event on the governor's Facebook page.

