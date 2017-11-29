National Politics

Republican Party of Florida avoids hefty elections fine

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 03:51 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida's elections commission is waiving a hefty $110,000 fine that had been placed on the Republican Party of Florida.

State officials in October levied the fine after the party turned in a campaign finance report dealing with a South Florida House race 11 days late.

Party officials called it an "oversight" but appealed the decision. An attorney for the party told the Florida Elections Commission on Tuesday that state officials waited days before officially notifying the party that the report was late.

Commissioners voted to waive the entire fine. They noted that the report only covered a handful of transactions that had been reported by a candidate.

