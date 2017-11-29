National Politics

Yakima police kill suspect after convenience store robbery

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 03:51 AM

YAKIMA, Wash.

Authorities say a man suspected of robbing a Yakima convenience store was shot and killed by Yakima police officers.

The Yakima Herald reports police shot the man late Monday night.

The Yakima Police Department says officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Nob Hill Boulevard located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved and tried to stop it.

Police say the man fled and led officers to U.S. Highway 12 with the suspect shooting at police vehicles.

Police say the armed man exited his car after crashing into a telephone pole in the area Tieton. Police say he confronted two officers who fired at the man.

Aid was given, police say, but the man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

