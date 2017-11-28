National Politics

Federal judge, prosecutor warn Hoosiers of jury duty scam

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 06:51 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

A federal judge and prosecutor are warning Indiana residents about a nationwide jury duty scam that threatens people with arrest if they don't pay up.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson and U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler say callers posing as U.S. marshals or other government officials tell the victim they're about to be arrested for not appearing for jury duty, but can avoid arrest by paying a so-called "fine."

Magnus-Stinson says the callers can be quite convincing, but government employees would never contact someone to demand payment or personal information over the phone or email.

Minkler urged anyone who believes they've fallen victim to the scam to contact the District Court Clerk's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service or the Federal Trade Commission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To report jury duty scam, contact: The District Court Clerk's Office at 317-229-3700; the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov; and the U. S. Marshals Service at 317-226-6566.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video