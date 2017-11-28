National Politics

Truck attack defendant pleads not guilty to indictment

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

The man charged in a deadly truck rampage in New York City has pleaded not guilty to an indictment including multiple potential death-penalty counts.

Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sy-EE'-pawf) appeared briefly Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

His court-appointed lawyer, David Patton, told federal Judge Vernon Broderick his client was pleading not guilty to an indictment returned last week.

Authorities say the 29-year-old Paterson, New Jersey, resident killed eight people with his Oct. 31 attack in Manhattan. Patton declined comment afterward.

Saipov came to the U.S. legally in 2010 from Uzbekistan. Authorities say Islamic State propaganda was found on his cell phones.

He lived in Ohio and Florida and worked as a commercial truck driver before he recently moved to New Jersey with his wife and children.

He remains held without bail.

