Woman won't seek protection order against Sheriff

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:49 PM

SEATTLE

A woman who was seeking a sexual assault restraining order against a sheriff has dropped her request until she can obtain more evidence.

The woman, a former deputy who accused King County Sheriff John Urquhart of raping her in 2002, withdrew her petition Monday, saying she wants to make sure her case is "airtight."

The woman also accused the sheriff of sharing her personal medical information with members of the media and other outside parties.

Urquhart has denied both charges.

The King County Prosecutor's Office announced in April that Urquhart wouldn't face charges in connection with the alleged rape after an investigation found the alleged sex appeared to be consensual.

The woman says she is trying to gather records to help her win a permanent protection order against Urquhart.

