National Politics

Ex-San Leandro police officer charged with sex with teen

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:29 PM

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.

A former Northern California police officer has been charged with statutory rape after admitting he had sex with a 17-year-old girl he met at his police department.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Tuesday former San Leandro police officer Marco Becerra met the girl while working as an instructor at the department's Explorer program. The program is designed to give teenagers a head start in a law enforcement career through training and community work.

Court documents show the 26-year-old Becerra resigned in October after he confessed to being in a sexual relationship with the girl. On Nov. 8, Alameda County prosecutors charged Becerra with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. He pleaded not guilty.

Becerra's attorney, Michael rains, said the relationship was consensual.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video