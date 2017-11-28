FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, crew members work to reconstruct the sidewall on the the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. California state officials say small cracks that have appeared in the brand new concrete spillway at Oroville Dam were expected and do not pose a threat. Previously undisclosed letters show federal regulators asked Department of Water Resources officials to explain the hairline cracks on the dam's new massive concrete flood-control chute.
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, crew members work to reconstruct the sidewall on the the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. California state officials say small cracks that have appeared in the brand new concrete spillway at Oroville Dam were expected and do not pose a threat. Previously undisclosed letters show federal regulators asked Department of Water Resources officials to explain the hairline cracks on the dam's new massive concrete flood-control chute. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, crew members work to reconstruct the sidewall on the the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. California state officials say small cracks that have appeared in the brand new concrete spillway at Oroville Dam were expected and do not pose a threat. Previously undisclosed letters show federal regulators asked Department of Water Resources officials to explain the hairline cracks on the dam's new massive concrete flood-control chute. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo

National Politics

Officials: No threat from cracks in new Oroville spillway

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:47 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

Small cracks that have appeared in the brand new concrete spillway at Oroville Dam were expected and do not pose a threat, California state officials said in previously undisclosed letters.

In an October letter, federal regulators asked Department of Water Resources official to explain the hairline cracks on the dam's new massive concrete flood-control chute, KQED radio of San Francisco reported Tuesday.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also asked water officials what, if any, steps might be required to address the issue.

California water officials responded in November that steps taken to build a more durable spillway caused the cracks and was anticipated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The hairline cracks are a result of some of the design elements included to restrain the slabs and produce a robust and durable structure," the letter read, adding that the cracking "was anticipated and is not expected to affect the integrity of the slabs."

The evidence for and reasoning behind DWR's statements about the cause of the cracking is not available for independent assessment, the radio station reported.

University of California civil engineering professor Robert Bea, who is a veteran analyst of structure failures, said cracking in high-strength reinforced concrete structures is never expected.

The cracking "develops paths for water to reach the steel elements embedded in the concrete and accelerate corrosion," Bea wrote in an email. "Such corrosion was responsible for the degradation and ultimate failure of the steel reinforcing in parts of the original gated spillway."

In February, authorities ordered nearly 200,000 people downstream of the dam to evacuate when both spillways suddenly began crumbling. The feared uncontrolled releases of water over the dam did not occur, and authorities allowed residents to return to their homes within days.

State officials say emergency and subsequent repairs of the 770-foot (235-meter) dam have so far cost at least $640 million but not all costs have been identified yet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video