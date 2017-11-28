Officials: No threat from cracks in new Oroville spillway

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, crew members work to reconstruct the sidewall on the the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. California state officials say small cracks that have appeared in the brand new concrete spillway at Oroville Dam were expected and do not pose a threat. Previously undisclosed letters show federal regulators asked Department of Water Resources officials to explain the hairline cracks on the dam's new massive concrete flood-control chute. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo