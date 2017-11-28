National Politics

Bill would allow for early electronic voting

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:38 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Voters in Wisconsin could cast their ballots early on electronic voting machines instead of paper ballots under a bill heard by an Assembly committee.

The proposal considered Tuesday would allow for local governments to approve early, in-person voting using electronic voting machines. Currently, early voting is done on paper ballots that are either mailed or turned in to clerks' offices.

Under the bill, the ballots would be stored into electronic voting machines but not counted until Election Day.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, of Menomonee Falls. She says the change would save election officials time because they would no longer have to hand-count the early absentee ballots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bill could be taken up by the Legislature next year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video