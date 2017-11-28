National Politics

Assembly leaders refuse to release harassment complaints

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:09 AM

UPDATED 31 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Assembly leaders are refusing to release any complaints about sexual harassment or misconduct by legislators or their staffers.

Republican Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz told reporters during a news conference Tuesday that there have been complaints filed in the past but both said records shouldn't be released to protect people from false allegations and protect victims' privacy. Vos added that complaints are confidential personnel records.

Vos says he's focused on making sure victims get justice. Asked how the public can believe he's doing anything without released the records, Vos pointed out Republicans removed former state Rep. Bill Kramer from his majority leader position in 2014 after Kramer was accused of groping a legislative aide and asked him to resign but didn't impose any sanctions.

