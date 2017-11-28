Evers refusing to let attorney general represent him

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin state schools superintendent Tony Evers speaks in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Evers detailed his reasoning for refusing to be represented by the Republican-led state Department of Justice in a lawsuit filed by a conservative law firm targeting his rule-making powers on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Madison. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File John Hart