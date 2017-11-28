National Politics

Retired ex-officer killed in collision with pursued vehicle

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:57 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A retired Las Cruces police officer riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a carjacked vehicle.

The Las Cruces Police Departments identified the ex-officer killed in the crash late Monday as J.R. Stewart.

The New Mexico State Police says an SUV involved in the collision was carjacked by two suspects who fled from a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces.

The suspects originally were traveling in a stolen pickup.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the State Police, pursuing Border Patrol agents saw the suspects carjack the SUV from a family at gunpoint but lost sight of the vehicle when it exited I-25 in Las Cruces.

The State Police says officers arrested the suspects while they allegedly were trying to carjack another vehicle after the collision.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video