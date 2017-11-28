National Politics

Advisor: Baker will seek 2nd term as Massachusetts governor

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:39 AM

BOSTON

A senior political advisor to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says the Republican will seek a second term, but will not formally launch his re-election campaign until next year.

The confirmation Tuesday from Jim Conroy, who managed Baker's 2014 campaign, is not unexpected as it was widely assumed on Beacon Hill that Baker would run for re-election.

The governor has maintained a brisk fundraising pace. His campaign account reported a mid-November balance of just under $7 million.

That gives the moderate Republican a huge early advantage over the announced Democratic candidates for governor, including Newton Mayor Setti Warren; former state Secretary of Administration and Finance Jay Gonzalez; and environmental activist Robert Massie.

Conroy says Lt. Governor Karyn Polito also plans to run for a second term.

