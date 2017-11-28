National Politics

Boston city councilor announces run for secretary of state

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:21 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

A Democratic Boston city councilor has announced a plan to challenge long-time Democratic Secretary of State William Galvin.

Josh Zakim said in his announcement Monday that he wants to bring a more "inclusive environment" to the office.

The 33-year-old Boston attorney says he will use the powers of the office to make government more transparent, establish stronger oversight of businesses, and expand voter rights and access to the polls.

Galvin has faced just one Democratic challenger since he first won the office in 1994. He was last re-elected three years ago, easily defeating Republican and Green-Rainbow candidates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Galvin responded to Zakim's announcement by saying he stands by his record.

The secretary of state oversees elections, the state archives, public records, securities, and the regulation of Beacon Hill lobbyists.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video