National Politics

Republicans to caucus to pick speaker nominee

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

Republican lawmakers are gathering to make their pick for House speaker now that the current speaker is moving on to another job.

Speaker Shawn Jasper, a Republican from Hudson, was confirmed last week as the state's next agriculture commissioner. Republicans will caucus on Tuesday to select their nominee to replace him. Democrats will caucus on Wednesday, and the full House will vote on Thursday.

Six Republicans are seeking the job: Jim McConnell of Swanzey, Laurie Sanborn of Bedford, Steve Smith of Charlestown, Gene Chandler of Bartlett, Al Baldasaro of Londonderry and John Burt of Goffstown. One Democrat is running, Steve Shurtleff of Concord.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video