National Politics

Dayton mayor directs police to crack down on panhandlers

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DAYTON, Ohio

The mayor of an Ohio city has directed police to crack down on panhandlers who violate the law.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she routinely sees panhandlers entering the road to collect money from drivers in violation of local ordinances. The Dayton Daily News reports she directed the police chief to be more aggressive enforcing the rules. Those rules also prohibit panhandlers from touching people without their consent.

Whaley is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.

The city of Dayton repealed stricter limits on panhandling last year due to concerns that they violated free speech protections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local officials have encouraged people to donate to charity instead of giving directly to people asking for money on the street.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video