National Politics

NYC mayor signs legislation to repeal anti-dancing law

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed legislation repealing a 91-year-old law that banned dancing at most nightspots.

In Monday's signing, the Democratic mayor said the law "just didn't make sense." He said "nightlife is part of the New York melting pot that brings people together."

The City Council voted to repeal the law in October. It prohibited dancing in bars and restaurants that didn't have a cabaret license.

Critics say the law originated as a racist attempt to police Harlem's 1920s jazz clubs and was enforced unfairly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nightlife advocates hailed the repeal, which goes into effect 30 days from Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video