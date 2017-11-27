National Politics

Judge: Honolulu police corruption case is 'complex'

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:24 PM

HONOLULU

A federal judge says a corruption case against a former Honolulu police chief, his wife and current and former officers is complex, so he's giving attorneys more time to prepare for trial.

Louis and Katherine Kealoha and their four co-defendants were scheduled to go to trial next month. A grand jury indicted them last month on allegations of conspiring to frame a man.

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright on Monday postponed trial to June. It's estimated to last several months.

Some defense attorneys expressed concern they won't be ready by then.

Seabright says the culture in the Hawaii district is to move slowly toward trial, but that's not true for cases in other federal districts.

It's possible the trial could be postponed further or there could be multiple trials.

