Albuquerque mayor-elect announces administrative team

State Auditor and Albuquerque Mayor-elect Tim Keller is bringing several top political appointees with him as he leaves state government for the mayor's office.
Keller on Monday appointed Sarita Nair to become the city's first female chief administrative officer. She previously served as general counsel for the State Auditor's Office and led the agency's Government Accountability Office.
The Democratic mayor-elect also appointed Sunalei Stewart as his chief of staff, Sanjay Bhakta as chief financial officer and Justine Freeman as deputy chief of staff. The interim appointments take effect Dec. 1 on Keller's inauguration day.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez has yet to announce her choice to serve out the remainder of Keller's term as auditor through 2018 elections.
