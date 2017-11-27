National Politics

Governor picks his top lawyer for Texas Supreme Court

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:40 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

AUSTIN, Texas

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says his top attorney will replace a Texas Supreme Court justice who's awaiting confirmation for a seat on a U.S. appeals court.

Jimmy Blacklock is Abbott's general counsel. The governor said Monday that Blacklock will assure another conservative vote on the state's highest civil court, where Republicans control all nine seats.

Blacklock would replace Republican Justice Don Willett, who President Donald Trump nominated for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Willett is expected to face confirmation by the U.S. Senate in the coming weeks. He would join a court that has been an influential stop in recent years for high-profile Texas laws over abortion access, voting rights and immigration crackdowns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abbott says he'll formally appoint Blacklock after Willett is confirmed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video