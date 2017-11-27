FILE - This March 19, 2014, file photo a Honolulu Police Department station in Honolulu's tourist area of Waikiki. A former Honolulu police officer who played volleyball for the University of Hawaii was sentenced Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, to six months of incarceration for offering to help a woman with her prostitution case in exchange for sex.
National Politics

Ex-cop sentenced: traded sex to help prostitution suspect

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:14 PM

HONOLULU

A former Honolulu police officer was sentenced Monday to six months behind bars for offering to help a woman with her prostitution case in exchange for sex.

Maulia LaBarre admitted to using an official law enforcement police database last year to find information about the woman, including her cell phone number. According to his plea agreement, in text messages and phone calls, he identified himself as a police officer and solicited sex from her in exchange for arranging to have her arresting officer not appear in court for her prostitution case.

He pleaded guilty in July to a charge of honest services wire fraud.

"This was abuse of your position of power," U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway said at his sentencing hearing Monday, adding that he exchanged dozens of text messages with the woman.

She also sentenced him to a year of supervised release, including five months of home confinement. She said she gave him less time behind bars than the 10 months a federal prosecutor asked for because LaBarre owes child support and has five children, Mollway said.

"Your mother and the mothers of your children are bearing considerable sacrifice while you remain unemployed," Mollway said as his crying wife and mother watched from the courtroom gallery.

The lanky LaBarre, who played volleyball for the University of Hawaii, said he is embarrassed by his poor decision. "It's been a roller coaster ride," he said.

He said he's apologized to his family, the department, the volleyball team and the state of Hawaii.

LaBarre graduated from the University of Hawaii in 2006 and served as a volunteer coach for the men's volleyball team from 2012-2014, according to the university.

