National Politics

US Army sergeant from Maine wins high honor from military

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BELGRADE LAKES, Maine

The U.S. Army has named a 28-year-old Maine resident its Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

Staff Sgt. Ryan McCarthy, of Belgrade Lakes, took part in the Army's Best Warrior competition this October after a career in the military in beginning in 2008. The Portland Press Herald reports he has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was recently an instructor at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

Last month, McCarthy took part in a grueling six-day final competition with 10 other finalists. In addition to the noncommissioned officer award, he was given the Meritorious Service Medal for his win.

McCarthy says he is grateful for his family, including his grandfather — retired U.S. Army Col. Raymond Kaufman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video