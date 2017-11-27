Former UTA board member wants government to pay legal fees

A former Utah Transit Authority board member seeks compensation for what he calls a "frivolous" and "vexatious" case now that all charges against him were dismissed.
The Deseret News reports Terry Diehl wants the federal government to pay his attorneys fees for 14 charges that were filed against him earlier this year and dismissed before the case could be brought to trial.
The motion says Diehl is entitled to the compensation "because the government's position in the case was frivolous, vexatious, and initiated and prosecuted in bad faith."
The government charged Diehl with five counts of filing a false declaration and seven counts of concealing assets in connection with his Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in 2012, and later added counts of tax evasion and filing a false tax return.
Comments