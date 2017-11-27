National Politics

House panel to weigh bill expanding gun rights

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:13 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

House Republicans are moving forward on legislation to expand gun owners' rights. It's the first measure since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a National Rifle Association-supported bill that would allow a gun owner with a state-issued concealed carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.

GOP Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina says his bill would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

The Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1 and the killings at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, prompted Democrats to renew their calls for tighter gun control.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video