Wanted West Virginia correctional officer arrested

Authorities say a correctional officer in West Virginia who is wanted by the New York Police Department has been arrested.
News outlets report 46-year-old Frank Leon Jones was arrested Sunday evening at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, where he is employed. A Fayette County Sheriff's Department news release says Jones was wanted for second-degree grand larceny.
He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. Further details have not been released.
It is unclear if Jones has an attorney.
