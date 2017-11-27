National Politics

Wanted West Virginia correctional officer arrested

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.

Authorities say a correctional officer in West Virginia who is wanted by the New York Police Department has been arrested.

News outlets report 46-year-old Frank Leon Jones was arrested Sunday evening at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, where he is employed. A Fayette County Sheriff's Department news release says Jones was wanted for second-degree grand larceny.

He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. Further details have not been released.

It is unclear if Jones has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video