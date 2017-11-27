Crews begin rearranging security features at Arizona House

Crews are working on removing a security perch inside the Arizona House of Representatives building to make more room in the lobby area.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports existing security gates and metal detectors will be rearranged to better control traffic entering the chamber's building.
House Republican Caucus spokesman Matt Specht says the work is estimated to cost $45,000 and should be finished by late December.
The construction of the entire security system, complete with metal detectors, gun lockers and a Kevlar wall, originally cost taxpayers $442,000.
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard pushed for the latest remodeling in May.
Rep. Kelly Townsend says while she agrees the perch takes up too much space, she wasn't in favor of taking something that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars apart.
