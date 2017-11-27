National Politics

Walker signs bill creating council to tackle homelessness

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:51 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A new council will be created to fight homelessness in Wisconsin under a bill signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker.

The measure Walker signed Monday passed the Legislature unanimously. It marks the first time in state history that a coordinated effort to combat homelessness is created under state law.

The new law will bring together eight agencies to target homelessness through a coordinating council to be chaired by Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says the new law he sponsored will transform how the state combats homelessness by creating a comprehensive, strategic plan to address the issue.

The bill is the final of a package of four enacted into law this year that are focused on the problem of homelessness.

