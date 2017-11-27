National Politics

13-year-old boy drowns at South Carolina lake

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:53 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered from a South Carolina lake.

News outlets report that Richland County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Lt. Curtis Wilson says the boy's body was recovered from Lake Carolina just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and the department's dive team had responded to calls from the scene around 3 p.m.

Wilson said the boy "slipped into the lake" and the death is being considered an accidental drowning.

The sheriff's department and Richland County Coroner are investigating. The boy's name hasn't been released.

