Navy will require new running test ahead of boot camp

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:39 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

The U.S. Navy will soon require a 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) running test for recruits to pass before they start boot camp.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk reported Sunday that men will have to complete the run in a little more than 16 minutes. Women will have a little more than 18 minutes.

As many as 70 percent of recruits fail to pass their first physical readiness test during the first week of boot camp. Navy officials say that takes time away from focusing on other critical learning during the eight-week training.

The initial run standard for men equates to a pace of about 10:47 minutes per mile. David Swain, a professor of exercise science who specializes in military fitness at Old Dominion University, called that "barely jogging."

