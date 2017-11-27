Men cleared of terrorism ties in high-profile border case

FILE - This March 9, 2016, file photo, shows a stop sign in front of the international border fence in Nogales, Ariz. Reports that a group of Middle Eastern men had been caught crossing the border illegally from Mexico into Arizona two years ago set off alarms among right-wing blogs and for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Now, documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request reveal that not only were the men cleared of any ties to terrorism, but they were badly mistreated by two Mexican smugglers with a history of crossing the border illegally. Astrid Galvan, File AP Photo